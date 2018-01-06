Famous Swiss pianist to perform in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Swiss pianist Silvan Zingg will perform on the stage of International Mugam Center in Baku, January 27.

Silvan Zingg is one of the world’s famous Boogie-Woogie and blues piano players. Media calls him “King of Boogie-Woogie”.

Boogie-Woogie is a musical genre that became popular during the late 1920s and 1940s extending from blues.

Zingg appeared and performed on stage with legends like Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Kathie Webster, Sammy Price, Memphis Slim, Tito Jackson and many more.

The critics describe him as an exceptional pianist, impressive by his technique and his cheerful enthusiasm. His great hit “Dancing The Boogie” has over 8.1 million visitors on YouTube. His passion for this kind of music led him to the creation in 2002 of the “International Boogie-Woogie Festival” in Lugano, Switzerland, that is still very successful.

