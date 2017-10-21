Famous Turkish publication offends 'Qarabag' FC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The author of the Turkish Sabah newspaper Mevlut Tezel ridiculed the fans of 'Qarabag' FC, who composed the choreography, forming the word "Karabakh" out of 7 letters at the Champions League match with the Spanish "Atletico".

According to Oxu.Az, in his blog "Ezik kareoqrafi" he called this choreography the poorest and the most comical in the history of football.

The publication caused an extremely negative reaction in Azerbaijan. After serious criticism in social networks, Tezel's article was removed from the newspaper's website.

News.Az

News.Az