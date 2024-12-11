Fans give warm welcome to football legend Messi and his teammates in Baku
Photo: Report news agency
Baku Crystal Hall hosted an event with the participation of world-renowned football icon Lionel Messi.Fans warmly welcomed football legend Messi, accompanied by his teammates from Inter Miami – football stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, News.Az reports.
The event also featured the screening of a film showcasing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Champion’s inspiring journey and challenges in football.
Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, renowned composer and singer Willy William, along with the famous group Morandi, performed at the event, captivating the audience with their music.
Young footballers from local children's teams were given a rare opportunity to play with the legends, passing the ball to Messi and his teammates. The moment was a dream come true for the aspiring players, who also took photos with the football stars and children with disabilities.
The event continued with Messi and his teammates tossing signed footballs to the crowd, followed by a performance from the famous Morandi group. The event was attended by thousands of fans, including children from Baku's orphanages, children with disabilities, and children of martyrs.
Proceeds from ticket sales are set to benefit charitable causes.