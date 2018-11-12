FANTAZIA cultural heritage festival closes in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 10 November, the Azerbaijani capital of Baku hosted the closing ceremony of the EU-supported “FANTAZIA” cultural heritage festival, the EU Neighbours portal

Over ten days, from 1 to 10 November, the festival featured a concert, exhibitions, round-table discussions, conferences, film demonstrations and guided tours around the amazing and undiscovered streets of Baku.

Held within the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018, the purpose of the event was to increase interest in and protect the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani capital.

The Festival was supported by the embassies of the EU countries, “The Landmark” Hotel and Business Centre. The list of the official partners of the initiative included the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher”, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre and YARAT Contemporary Art Space. At the same time, the Festival is held within the cooperation with the scientific centres such as Ca' Foscari University of Venice, ADA University, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

News.Az

