FAO, Azerbaijan enjoy active cooperate in agricultural environment, food safety: Official

FAO and Azerbaijan are working in nine priority directions as part of the cooperation program, Bariz Mehdiyev, Assistant FAO Representative, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a National Forum on Agriculture Advisory Services in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mehdiyev noted that cooperation in these directions is actively progressing.

"This year, we consider signing the second phase of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the FAO," he said.

FAO aims to support projects in the field of food and waste management in Azerbaijan. The parties have jointly implemented over 60 projects in the field of agriculture, in particular, the agricultural environment as well as food safety in the regions of the country have improved due to these projects.

National Forum on Agricultural Advisory Services (AAS) is the annual conference and programming event that brings together AAS actors that present their work and programs with the objectives of sharing and upgrading information and experiences, identifying new tendencies (political, economic, marketing, etc.) at the national level and determine and discuss priority technical topics of AAS nature. The AAS forum is also one of the mechanisms to inform government priorities and policies.

News.Az