FAO, Azerbaijan to develop new program

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) together with the Azerbaijani government will begin to develop a new program starting from the second half of 2020, Melek Chakmak, Head of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

The program will cover the period of 2021-2025, Chakmak added.

She said that discussions will be held on a new program for planning measures in accordance with the requirements and tasks of the current period.

"As known, the FAO organization has been cooperating with Azerbaijan for more than 20 years. This cooperation is planned on the basis of five-year program documents and is aimed at supporting the country's top priority areas," Chakmak noted.

Head of the office said the framework program of cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the FAO, covering 2016-2020, provides for the implementation of various measures and projects on ensuring sustainable agriculture and food stability in the country, supporting the development of six priority sectors in the field of forestry and fish farming.

"Naturally, our main goal is to ensure food security of the country, reduce dependence on agricultural imports, stimulate exports, and also for more efficient use of natural resources," she emphasized.

Concluding the results of the five-year projects of the current Partnership Program, which ends in 2020, Chakmak said that most of the goals have been achieved within the framework of this program.

In November 2016, the FAO and the Azerbaijani government signed the Partnership Program for 2016-2020.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.

News.Az