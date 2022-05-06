FAO hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure transition to digital agriculture

+ ↺ − 16 px

FAO Director General Qu Dongyu on Friday welcomed Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure the transition to digital agriculture.

Speaking at an international conference on “Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture” in Baku, the FAO chief said the cooperation with Azerbaijan is aimed at achieving sustainable development goals.

Qu Dongyu underlined the need to build sustainable systems in order to achieve sustainable development goals.

“In this regard, digitalization and innovation are important accelerators. This is a key part of FAO's work. I commend Azerbaijan's commitment in this direction. Continuous cooperation between the FAO and the government of Azerbaijan is a guarantor of this sustainable transformation,” he added.

Qu Dongyu said he had productive discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev before the conference.

News.Az