FAO to help Azerbaijan reduce food waste

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) may carry out a project on the reduction of food waste in Azerbaijan. The project is expected to commence this year, Kaan Basharan, Program Offices, FAO's Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, told Report.

According to him, the project aims reevaluation of the food wasted in the tourism sector, catering facilities: 'Firstly, the initial assessment should be carried out on the implementation of the project. The project includes issues such as application of modern standard in prevention of food waste. Conversion of food wastes to biogas can be turned into a feed for animals.'

Basharan noted that there is a program for Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan within the partnership between Turkey and FAO: 'The abovementioned project is planned to be implemented within that program.'

News.Az