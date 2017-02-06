Farewell ceremony held for martyred soldier Chingiz Gurbanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov offered condolences to the family of soldier.

A farewell ceremony was held at the Defense Ministry's Training and Education Center for Chingiz Gurbanov who had become a martyr during the prevention of an Armenian provocation on Dec. 29, 2016 at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

APA reports that Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev, head of the State Security Service Madat Guliyev, family members of the soldier, state and government officials and servicemen attended the ceremony.

The soldiers’ father Salman Gurbanov expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and relevant bodies for the return of his son’s body.

Information was given at the ceremony about the life and service of martyred soldier.

The martyr will be laid to rest in Gusar district.

