Fatal plane collision occurs in southwest Sydney

Two light planes collided and crashed on Saturday in Sydney's outer southwest, said the police, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and no further information was available at this stage, police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said.NSW Police, Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance were attending the scene, with at least two firetrucks and several ambulances present.An investigation into the cause of the crash would be undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, NSW Police said.

