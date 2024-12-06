FBI alerts iPhone and Android users in US: Switch to encrypted messaging

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple's recent move to adopt RCS (Rich Communication Services) had appeared to mark a return to text messaging as a competitor to the dominance of WhatsApp. However, a new challenge has emerged, complicating that shift. While messaging within the same platform—Android to Android or iPhone to iPhone—remains secure, cross-platform messaging between different systems remains vulnerable.

Now even the FBI and CISA, the US cyber defense agency, are warning Americans to use responsibly encrypted messaging and phone calls where they can, News.Az reports, citing Forbes. The backdrop is the Chinese hacking of US networks that is reportedly “ongoing and likely larger in scale than previously understood.” Fully encrypted comms is the best defense against this compromise, and Americans are being urged to use that wherever possible.The network cyberattacks, attributed to Salt Typhoon, a group associated with China’s Ministry of Public Security, has generated heightened concern as to the vulnerabilities within critical US communication networks. The reality is different. Without fully end-to-end encrypted messaging and calls, there has always been a potential for content to be intercepted. That’s the entire reason the likes of Apple, Google and Meta advise its use, highlighting the fact that even they can’t see content.According to a senior FBI official, “within the investigative activity, especially one this significant and this large, the facts will evolve over time… The continued investigation into the PRC targeting commercial telecom infrastructure has revealed a broad and significant cyber espionage campaign.” This campaign, he warned, “identified that PRC affiliated cyber actors have compromised networks of multiple telecom companies to enable multiple activities,” confirming that “the FBI began investigating this activity in late spring and early summer of this year.”The FBI official warned that citizens should be “using a cell phone that automatically receives timely operating system updates, responsibly managed encryption and phishing resistant MFA for email, social media and collaboration tool accounts.”As reported by Politico, CISA’s Jeff Greene added to this, “strongly urging Americans to ‘use your encrypted communications where you have it… we definitely need to do that, kind of look at what it means long-term, how we secure our networks’.”The scale of the hacking campaign and the implications for US critical infrastructure and the security of its networks has created an unsurprising political storm. As reported by Reuters, “US government agencies held a classified briefing for all senators on Wednesday on China's alleged efforts known as Salt Typhoon to burrow deep into American telecommunications companies and steal data about U.S. calls.” Following the briefing, “US senators vow[ed] action.”Reuters also reported that “a Senate Commerce subcommittee will hold a December 11 hearing on Salt Typhoon and how ‘security threats pose risks to our communications networks, and review best practices” There is growing concern about the size and scope of the reported Chinese hacking into U.S. telecommunications networks and questions about when companies and the government can assure Americans over the matter.”

