FBI foils plot targeting UFC fight at the White House

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A “potential attack” on a UFC gala at the White House on Sunday was prevented, FBI Director Kash Patel announced.

The martial arts event was held to mark President Donald Trump's birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States, News.Az reports, iting Sweden Herald.

Five people suspected of planning the attack, which was to be carried out using explosive drones, have been arrested, according to US media.

A total of 23 people are suspected of being involved, the FBI said, according to Fox News.

News.Az