FBI initiates proceedings against Serzh Sargsyan's brothers

Investigators of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBI opened criminal cases against Serzh Sargsyan's brothers - Alexander (Sashik) and Levon Sargsyan, Armenian media report.

According to the Zhamanak newspaper, the detectives collect information both in Armenia and in the US - by interrogating the victims about businessmen's actions.

The former finance minister of Armenia Gagik Khachatryan, who, during his tenure, ruined many businessmen - taking away their businesses and property  - is also in the focus of the FBI investigators.

News.Az 

