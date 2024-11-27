FBI’s most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on the run
The FBI poster announcing that "most wanted terrorist" Daniel Andreas San Diego has been captured. Photo: FBI
Daniel Andreas San Diego, one of America’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested in Wales 21 years after carrying out a double bombing in San Francisco.Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, has been held after an operation backed by counter terrorist police and North Wales Police, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
He now faces extradition to the US after being arrested at a property in a remote rural area near woodland in north Wales by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA).
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray said: "Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable."
He said: "There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way."
The NCA said he was arrested at the request of US authorities and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Tuesday, where extradition proceedings began.
"He was remanded in custody,” a spokesman said.
The FBI previously called the suspect - who was born in Berkeley, California - an "animal rights extremist" - who was wanted for allegedly bombing two office buildings in the San Francisco area in 2003.
He became the first alleged domestic terrorist to be added to the US agency’s most wanted terrorists list.
There was a reward of $250,000 (£199,000) for information leading to his arrest.