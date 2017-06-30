FC Gabala to play three friendlies in Austria

FC Gabala have launched their second training camp in Zalsburg, Austria.

The team started by one session of the drillings with ball workouts. Coach Roman Grigorchuk is planning to set two sessions for today as the squad will go to pitch again for physical preparations.

The second training camp will see the red-black team play three friendly matches.

