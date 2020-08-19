FC Qarabag thrash North Macedonian FC Sileks 4-0
- 19 Aug 2020 14:57
- 23 Aug 2025 00:06
- 151315
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/fc-qarabag-thrash-north-macedonian-fc-sileks-4-0 Copied
Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have thrashed North Macedonian FC Sileks 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round to book a spot in the second qualifying round.
Qarabag`s goals came from Jaime Romero, Donald Guerrier (2) and Mahir Emreli.
FC Qarabag will face the winner of Sheriff (Moldova) vs Fola (Luxembourg) encounter.