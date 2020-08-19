Yandex metrika counter

FC Qarabag thrash North Macedonian FC Sileks 4-0

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have thrashed North Macedonian FC Sileks 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round to book a spot in the second qualifying round.

Qarabag`s goals came from Jaime Romero, Donald Guerrier (2) and Mahir Emreli.

FC Qarabag will face the winner of Sheriff (Moldova) vs Fola (Luxembourg) encounter.


