February 26 proclaimed ‘Khojaly Massacre Commemoration Day” in Skokie, Illinois

February 26, 2019 has been proclaimed as ‘Khojaly Massacre Commemoration Day” in the village of Skokie, the U.S. State of Illinois.

The relevant proclamation was signed by Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Khohjaly Massacre, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the U.S. told AzVision.az.

The document notes that on February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, supported and accompanied by armored vehicles of the Soviet/Russian 366th motorized rifle regiment, attacked and occupied the besieged town of Khojaly as part of the armed aggression and ethnic cleansing that had been taking place in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan since 1988.

“When the residents of this town attempted to flee the area, they were ambushed and fired on by the Armenian troops, resulting in the largest civilian massacre and war crime in all of Europe at the time,” the proclamation reads. “As a result of genocidal act, of the approximately 6,000 inhabitants of the town, 613 civilians were killed (including 106 women, 83 children and 70 elderly), 150 “missing” (presumed dead); 487 were wounded, including 76 children, and 1,270 civilians were taken hostage.”

The document emphasizes that the UN Security Council Resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993), which call on Armenian forces to end the occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan, continue to be unfulfilled, the UN General Assembly, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE, the U.S. Azeris Network, as well as the U.S. State Department and the White House, supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including its Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Therefore, I, George Van Dusen, Mayor of the village of Skokie, do hereby proclaim that it recognizes February 26, 2019 as the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre Commemoration Day,” the proclamation concludes.

