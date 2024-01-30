February 7 elections ‘very important’ for Azerbaijan’s future, says rabbi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 is of great importance for the future of the country, David Yehuda Siman Tov, chief rabbi and head of the community of Tel Aviv mountain Jews, told secki-2024.az, News.Az reports.

He noted that the upcoming presidential election is of great importance in terms of the future and economic development of the Azerbaijan state.

“Azerbaijan is going to the presidential election for the first time as a state that has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and this is a first in the history of independent Azerbaijan. In general, as we have seen during the last decades, all the elections held in Azerbaijan give strength and high morale to the candidate elected by the people to do his best to ensure the future of his state and the well-being of his people," Rabbi Siman Tov said.

According to him, despite living abroad, he also carefully follows the upcoming election in Azerbaijan.

The chief rabbi noted that he believes that the president elected by the people of Azerbaijan in these elections will develop the country among the world states in all fields and raise it to higher levels: “My wish for the people of Azerbaijan is that there will be no more wars. Let our citizens live in conditions of peace and tranquility, let everyone's well-being improve day by day.”

News.Az