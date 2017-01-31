February weather forecast for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In February the average monthly temperature will be close normal in Azerbaijan, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA on Dec. 30.

The amount of monthly precipitation will be close normal.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 4…6 C (the temperature will be 0…5 C at nights, -3…-8 C in some days, 7…12 C in the daytime, -2…-3 C in some days) this is close normal.

The amount of monthly precipitation will be close to normal (21-24mm).

