Federal Reserve set to announce its rate cut decision on Thursday

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this year on Thursday, just two months after its unexpected large rate cut in September, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

The Fed is expected to shave borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points, or half the size of its September reduction, according to forecasts from economists polled by FactSet. That would bring the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other for borrowing money — down to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% from its current 4.75% to 5% level.With the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure dropping to 2.1% last month, just shy of the Fed's 2% goal, the central bank is easing off the brakes it applied when inflation hit a 40-year high during the pandemic. High borrowing costs have made it more expensive to buy everything from homes to cars.If the Fed cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday as predicted, the move will provide some added relief for consumers, although the initial benefit will be small, experts say. The Fed is expected to continue cutting rates at its next several meetings, which could snowball into bigger savings for borrowers."Once a few more cuts happen over the next few months, the impact will add up to something that moves the needle for the average person struggling with debt," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, in an email. "For now, however, the effect of these cuts won't be very noticeable."Here's what to know about Thursday's Fed meeting.Yes, the Fed is expected to shave its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday, November 7, according to economists polled by FactSet."Ongoing price and wage growth disinflation along with strong productivity growth should favor a gradual recalibration of Fed policy with a 25bps rate cut post-election following an outsized 50bps 'catch-up' rate cut in September," noted EY chief economist Gregory Daco in an October 31 report.Daco expects that the Fed will cut rates by an additional 0.25 percentage points at every meeting through June 2025. That will bring the federal funds rate to 4.4% in December and 3.4% in June.The Fed will announce its decision at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 7, followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m.The next Fed rate decision will be announced on Dec. 18.The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% at its December meeting. That would reflect a full percentage point cut from its pre-September level, when the federal funds rate was at its highest in more than two decades.But that doesn't mean mortgage rates or other borrowing costs will decline to that level, as lenders like mortgage companies and credit card companies make money by charging higher terms to consumers than the federal funds rate.Even so, borrowers should see some relief. Already, credit card rates are slightly lower, although they still remain close to record highs, according to Schulz."While they'll almost certainly continue to fall in coming months, no one should expect dramatically reduced credit card bills anytime soon," he added. "Unless the Fed dramatically accelerates its pace of rate cuts, it'll still be a while before these reductions add up to more than just a few dollars per month coming off your bill."

