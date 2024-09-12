Ferrari: Baku track features high speed sections, presents unique challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Street Circuit features a combination of very high speed sections and extremely twisty ones, presenting a unique set of challenges, Fred Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal, has said.

“In the past, we have usually been quite competitive here and it is also one of Charles' favourites. We are on a high following the win in Monza and we are determined to maintain this run of form. Once again, we can expect to see a very close fight between the top four teams,” Vasseur said, News.Az reports citing foreign media. “I often say we are focussing on ourselves and it's clear this is the right approach, because we have seen a dramatic change in the hierarchy among the teams since the early part of the season. Our win in Italy also supports my view that how you execute the weekend from Friday to Sunday can play as important a role as the actual performance level of the car, so with Charles and Carlos we will again be aiming to do everything perfectly in Baku, to try and bring home another very good result for the team,” he added.The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 will take place on September 13-15 in the capital city of Baku.

News.Az