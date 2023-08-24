FIDE World Cup 2023 winner and third place to be decided in tiebreaks in Baku

The FIDE World Cup 2023 winner and the third place will be decided in the tiebreaks in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen made a quick draw with the white pieces with Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in their second game of the finals.

In the match for third place, American Fabiano Caruana staged a comeback, defeating Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov with white pieces in a hard-fought game where the American had initiative throughout but had to fight hard to win.

The tiebreaks will take place today from 2 PM local time in Baku.

News.Az