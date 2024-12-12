FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host

Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa and Saudi Arabia's minister of sports and youth Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal celebrate the announcement. Photo: Getty Images

FIFA has confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 Men's Football World Cup, while Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will jointly host the 2030 tournament.

Three matches in the 2030 tournament will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark 100 years of the competition, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport. The hosts for both World Cups were confirmed at Wednesday's Extraordinary Fifa Congress meeting following a vote.All 211 of Fifa's member nations were represented at the meeting over a video link.The hosts for both tournaments, and of the 2030 centenary celebrations, were confirmed via two separate votes.The first selected Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina as the centenary hosts.The second confirmed the three hosts for 2030, as well as Saudi Arabia being awarded the 2034 tournament.Nations gave their votes by 'acclamation' - clapping in front of their cameras via their video links.In all three decisions, just one voting option was available, and prior to the acclamation FIFA's secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said "all 211 [member associations] have effectively cast their vote prior to the congress".

