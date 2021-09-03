FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA vowed to take action after racist abuse was aimed at England players during their World Cup qualifier in Hungary as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday labelled the incidents "completely unacceptable".

Monkey chants were directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during Thursday's match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which Euro 2020 runners-up England won 4-0.

Manchester City forward Sterling scored the first goal in the convincing win but the result was overshadowed by the abuse aimed at the visitors' black players.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch by a hostile home crowd.

"It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night," British leader Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"I urge (world governing body) @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good."

European football's governing body UEFA in July ordered Hungary to play their next three games behind closed doors, with one match suspended for two years, after finding its supporters guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

However, the ban did not come into effect for the World Cup qualifier against England because it is a FIFA competition.

FIFA said "adequate action" would be taken in regard to the abuse the players were subjected to in Budapest.

