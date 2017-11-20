FIFA President to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As previously reported, the FIFA Football Summit will be held in Baku on November 21.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to azerisport.com that FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samura, as well as heads of different national federations will arrive in Baku.

The representatives of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Benin, Chad, Djibouti, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Moldova, Ukraine and Russia are expected to attend the summit.

News.Az

News.Az