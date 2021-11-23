FIFA reveals 2021 football awards' nominees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 were revealed Monday by the world football's governing body, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

FIFA said fans can cast votes on FIFA.com until Dec. 10 and winners will be unveiled Jan. 17 in an online ceremony.

The three finalists in each category will be announced in early January but the nominees for the FIFA Puskas Award (the best goal) will be revealed later.

The nominees for the 2021 awards are as follows:

Men’s Player:

- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

- Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United)

- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

- Jorginho (Chelsea)

- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

- Lionel Messi (Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

- Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Women’s Player:

- Stina Blackstenius (Hacken)

- Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

- Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

- Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

- Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

- Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

- Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

- Ji Soyun (Chelsea)

- Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

- Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

- Ellen White (Manchester City)

Men’s Coach:

- Antonio Conte (Inter Milan / Tottenham Hotspur)

- Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich / German national team)

- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

- Roberto Mancini (Italian national team)

- Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentine national team)

- Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

- Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Women’s Coach:

- Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

- Peter Gerhardsson (Swedish national team)

- Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

- Beverly Priestman (Canadian national team)

- Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team / English national team)

Men’s Goalkeeper:

- Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

- Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

- Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

- Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Women’s Goalkeeper:

- Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

- Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyon)

- Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe (Rosengard / Paris Saint-Germain)

- Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid)

- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

