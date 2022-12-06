FIFA World Cup: Brazil hammer South Korea 4-1 to face Croatia in quarterfinals

Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 Monday and will face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Brazil broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Vinicius Jr in the seventh minute, assisted by Raphinha at Stadium 974.

After six minutes, Richarlison was brought down by Jung Wooyoung and a penalty was given.

Neymar successfully converted the penalty with a right-footed shot.

In the 29th minute, Richarlison fired a left-footed shot from the center of the penalty box to make the score 3-0.

Lucas Paqueta produced the Selecao's fourth goal after Vinicius Jr assisted him from the left side of the penalty area in the 36th minute.

South Korea scored their only goal when Paik Seung-ho made a classy long-range finish in the 76th minute.

With this result, Brazil will take on Croatia, who eliminated Japan 3-1 (1-1) on penalties.

The quarterfinal clash will be played at Doha's Education City Stadium on Dec. 9.

News.Az