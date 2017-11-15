Fifth Brain Games Festival due to be held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fifth Brain Games Festival in “What? Where? When?” brain game is to be held in Azerbaijan.

The event will take place with the steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club and the financial assistance of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The conduction of the festival is aimed at organizing brain games as one of the important directions of youth policy, effective arrangement of youth leisure, ensuring their intellectual development and embracing the entire country with the brain games movement. The teams of university students rivalling in brain games can take part in the festival.

As part of the festival, the elimination rounds will be organized in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Shaki, Guba, Ismayilli, Agdash, Zardab and Tartar. The teams excelling in the elimination rounds will make their way to the final arranged within the framework of the Fifth Brain Games Festival. The festival is due to be held in Baku on December 3.

News.Az

News.Az