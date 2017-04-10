Yandex metrika counter

Fifty people seek medical assistance after Moscow rail accident

According to preliminary data, 50 people have applied for medical assistance after the railway accident in Moscow, Russian Railways said on Sunday, TASS reports.

"According to preliminary data, 50 people have applied for medical assistance," the company said in a statement, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the emergency brake used by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Four railway carriages have derailed, railway traffic has been suspended.

