Fight occurs between detachment commanders at Russia military base in Gyumri

An urgent situation occurred Sunday in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

At around 11։30pm, there was a fight between a group of people at the courtyard of a building, and one of them sustained injuries, news.am reports.

According to shamshyan.com, police approached the scene of this incident and found a person on the ground, whereas the three others fled.

These law enforcement officers took this injured person, who is a Russian, to Gyumri town hospital.

Police found out that the fight had taken place between Russian citizens Vladislav Krasovsky, 23; Viktor Yudin, 22; Nursultan Gizatulaev, 26; and Yuri Nikolaev, 26. And Nikolaev was the one who had suffered injuries.

According to the source, Gizatulaev said at the police station that he was the one who had beaten Yuri Nikolaev.

To note, they all serve at the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, and as detachment commanders.

