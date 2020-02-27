Fighting the virus: Unprecedented medical aid from across China

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has mobilized the power of the whole country and launched unprecedented medical aid to Hubei province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Doctors including TCM medical workers, nurses such as those with intensive care expertise, emergency rescuers, experts and academicians, all come to the front line from across the country, China Daily reported.

As of Feb 17, a total of 220 teams comprising more than 32,000 medical workers had arrived in Hubei to save patients in Wuhan and 16 other cities and counties.

The extraordinary medical assistance could be even more so as China continuously steps up efforts to support Hubei. But it is well worth doing since people's safety and health has been the Chinese's government top priority.

We salute all the medical workers fighting on the front line and hope everything is going well for them.

News.Az

News.Az