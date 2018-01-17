Film about April martyrs presented at Nizami cinema

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami cinema has hosted the presentation of the film 'Geyilməmiş ayaqqabılar' ('The Unused Shoes') oroduced by Rza Rzayev.

The film is dedicated to the memory of those who died in April escalation in Karabakh.

Rza Rzayev is also the author of the script and general producer of the film. The work on the film was carried by Elman Aliyev (camera director), Maharram Aliyev (production director), Vyacheslav Shulin (composer), Mahir Janas (producer).

Starring in the film are Gulzar Gulzarov, Bahruz Vagifoglu, Deniz Hasanov and others.

