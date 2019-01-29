Film about Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete screened at international festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I want to fly”, a documentary highlighting the life of an Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete has been screened as part of the Italian-Azerbaijani International Fil

The documentary tells the story of Kamal Mammadov, who was confined to a wheelchair after receiving spinal injuries in a traffic accident, but who has continued to struggle for life and achieved new successes with the support of his family.

Kamal Mammadov is now secretary general of Azerbaijan`s National Paralympic Committee.

On January 30, Nizami Cinema Center will host a gala-night of the Italian-Azerbaijan Film festival, where the winners of the festival will be announced.

