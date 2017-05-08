Yandex metrika counter

Film about national leader Heydar Aliyev to be shown in CinemaPlus

  • Culture
  • Share
Film about national leader Heydar Aliyev to be shown in CinemaPlus

The film reflects the events that took place in the life of the president in 1985-1993.

Azerbaijan’s premium movie theater CinemaPlus in Ganjlik Mall will present a short documentary “Destiny” in connection with the 94th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs that "Destiny" is the fifth film shot by Vagif Mustafayev about the nationwide leader.

The film reflects the events that took place in the life of the president in 1985-1993.

Heydar Aliyev himself talks about these hard years of his life.

The film will be demonstrated on May 10 at 11:00 Baku time.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      