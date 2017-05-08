Film about national leader Heydar Aliyev to be shown in CinemaPlus

The film reflects the events that took place in the life of the president in 1985-1993.

Azerbaijan’s premium movie theater CinemaPlus in Ganjlik Mall will present a short documentary “Destiny” in connection with the 94th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs that "Destiny" is the fifth film shot by Vagif Mustafayev about the nationwide leader.

Heydar Aliyev himself talks about these hard years of his life.

The film will be demonstrated on May 10 at 11:00 Baku time.

