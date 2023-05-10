Film dedicated to 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev screened in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary film entitled “Iz” was screened in Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

State and government officials, guests of the “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival in Shusha, and well-known figures of culture, art, and science took part in the screening of the documentary.

The film presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation describes the life and activities of the Great Leader, the script of which covers different periods of his political activity based on the speeches of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The film also tells about the national leader's commitment to Azerbaijan and the people, the strengthening of Azerbaijan as an independent state, and the consistent policy pursued in the direction of the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation.

At the same time, the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from thirty years of occupation under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the restoration of the territorial integrity of the country, and thus the realization of the will and dreams of national leader Heydar Aliyev are also featured in the film.

News.Az