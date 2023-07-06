Final declaration signed at round table on “Towards Complete Elimination of Colonialism”

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 6, a round table on “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism” was held in Baku at the initiative of the Center of the Analysis of International Relations as part of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A statement was adopted on the results of the round table, News.Az reports.

Dedicated to colonized peoples around the world, in particular the last French colonies in the Caribbean, South America, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean, the event allowed all interested parties the opportunity to exchange views on the consequences of the colonial policy of the French state in their respective countries.

The Non-Aligned Movement, a global platform which brings together 120 countries across all continents, has taken it upon itself to define new goals in support of peoples who are still struggling against colonial based on the fundamental principles of international law, as well as the “Bandung Principles” and interests of peoples.

At the initiative of the Center of the Analysis of International Relations, supporters of the independence of Martinique, Guyana, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and the secretariat of the GFLM alliance (Groupe Fer de Lance Mélanésien) reaffirmed and emphasized the reliability of the principled position of the Non-Aligned Movement in the fight against colonial and neo-colonial practices.

As a result of the exchange of views of various decolonization movements in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parties emphasized the harmful nature of the colonial policy, which threatens the future and even the survival of these peoples in the long term:

- The social situation in Guyana is particularly deplorable, with more than 50 percent of the population living in poverty and unemployment at 30 percent; natural resources are being plundered and 90 percent of the land is privately owned by the French state;

- Martinique and Guadeloupe are facing two major disasters: genocide by replacement as part of clandestine settlement strategies, and chlordecone poisoning with record rates of cancer that have seriously affected natural ecosystems and public health;

- The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) in New Caledonia opposes the results of the 3rd referendum in 2021 and reaffirms the right of the colonized people of New Caledonia to be independent;

- Polynesia is now fully engaged in the prospect of decolonization and the party “Tavini huiraatira no te Ao Maohi” led by Mr. Oscar Temaru is seeking an observer status in the Non-Aligned Movement.

More broadly, anti-colonial movements in Baku, supported by the non-governmental diplomatic network of the Africa Mundus sphere, demand reparations for colonial crimes affecting both people of African descent and indigenous peoples.

They call on countries of the world, as well as international organizations, including the UN, to support steps aimed at ensuring respect for their fundamental rights.

They undertake to continue and strengthen their struggle for complete liberation of their peoples and eradication of colonialism in order to forge a new approach to international relations based on global cooperation among nations, respect for the equality and sovereignty of nations.

The parties agreed on the establishment of the Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism and expressed their readiness to continue cooperation.

The statement was signed by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of the Analysis of International Relations, Rock Wamytan and Magali Tingal from the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front in New Caledonia, Maurice Pindard, Cindy Pollux and Jean-Victor Castor from the Movement for Decolonization and Social Emancipation, Frances Carol from the Freedom Party of Martinique, Claudette Duamel from the Movement of Democrats and Environmentalists for Sovereign Martinique, Oscar Temaru, Antony Geros, Leon Tefo, Ella Tokaragi from the “Tavini Huiraatira no te Ao Maohiri” party, and Emmanuel Argo and Edwin Daiti from Africa Mundus.

News.Az