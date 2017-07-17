Final document on Caspian Sea’s status nearly 80% agreed - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final document on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is 70-80% agreed, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told RIA Novosti, APA reported.



“To determine the legal status of the Caspian Sea, a working group operates at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Although no consensus has been reached so far, dialogue and an atmosphere of mutual understanding have been formed between the parties,” said Mammadyarov.



According to him, the Caspian Sea is “a uniting wealth, rather than a dividing one.”



“The positive fact is that the Caspian littoral states are able step by step to unite their efforts and move closer to the solution,” said Mammadyarov. “Despite the fact that the legal status has not yet been determined, a legal framework has been formed on the issues of cooperation in preserving the flora and fauna of the Caspian Sea, mutual assistance in emergency situation, in the fight against terrorism and other areas.”



“This framework gives us the basis for further progress on the issue of the ultimate determination of the Caspian Sea’s legal status,” he added.

