Final documents adopted at NAM Ministerial Conference in Baku

A final document has been adopted at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku, APA reports.

In addition to the Final Document, a Baku Declaration and a declaration on Palestine were adopted at the conference.

The NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, opened in Baku on April 5.   

