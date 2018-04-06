Final documents adopted at NAM Ministerial Conference in Baku

Final documents adopted at NAM Ministerial Conference in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A final document has been adopted at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku, APA reports.

In addition to the Final Document, a Baku Declaration and a declaration on Palestine were adopted at the conference.

The NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, opened in Baku on April 5.

News.Az

News.Az