Final documents adopted at NAM Ministerial Conference in Baku
A final document has been adopted at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku, APA reports.
In addition to the Final Document, a Baku Declaration and a declaration on Palestine were adopted at the conference.
The NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, opened in Baku on April 5.
