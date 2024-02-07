Final result of presidential election will be favorable for Azerbaijan’s future development: Pakistani observer

The final result of Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election will be favorable for the country’s future development, said Qaiser Nawab, an international observer from Pakistan and expert on global affairs at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Central and Eurasia, News.Az reports.

“The presidential election is a very important event. We believe that the final result of the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be favorable for the future development of this country,” Nawab said.

The Pakistani observer pointed out that a significant number of people, including young people, are actively participating in the electoral process in Baku.

