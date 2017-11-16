Final stage of Chess Grand Prix series starts today in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final stage of the FIDE Men’s Grand Prix series starts today in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Report informs that at the end of this stage the last participant of tournament will be defined to compete for world chess crown.

FIDE Grand Prix series is one of the qualification rounds of championship round to end in Berlin on March 2018. The tournament in Berlin of eight candidates will define the rival of Magnus Carlsen, holder of chess crown from Norway.

Four grandmasters Alexander Grischuk (Russia), Teymur Rajabov and Shakhriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) claim for the first two places an the end of 4th round of Grand Prix.

News.Az

News.Az