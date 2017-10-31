Finance Ministry: Taxes and commodity prices to rise in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

No increase in pensions and wages is envisaged in Armenia in the next three years.

Taxes and commodity prices will grow instead.

According to Zhamanak newspaper, the due statement came from Armenian Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan.

"However, Aramyan promises that a 4-5% economic growth will be recorded in Armenia in the coming years. They are now engaged in creating preconditions. The only thing left is to hope that someone will stay in the country beside Aramyan and Karapetyan till that time, since migration is the only thing that registers a stable growth as a result of activity of Aramyan and his leader Karen Karapetyan," the newspaper reads.

News.Az

