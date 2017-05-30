Fines for illegal abortions to be increased in Azerbaijan

Higher fines for illegal abortions are planned to be applied in Azerbaijan.

According to Trend, the proposed changes to Article 141 of the Criminal Code (illegal abortions) envisage a fine from AZN 500 to AZN 1000 for a doctor, performing abortions outside the medical facility.

A fine from AZN 1000 to AZN 1500 is envisaged for a person performing abortions without having a higher special medical education.

If such a step causes severe damage to health, it envisages a fine in the amount from AZN 2000 to AZN 3000.

Currently the Criminal Code envisages fines in the amount up to AZN 200, up to AZN 300 and from AZN 300 to AZN 500 respectively.

The draft changes will be discussed at the plenary session of Milli Majlis on May 31.

