Finland announces additional military aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, the Finnish authorities decided to provide Ukraine with a new, already eighth, package of military assistance, the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"On September 1, 2022, the President of the Republic, on the basis of a government proposal, decided that Finland would send additional military equipment to Ukraine. This is the eighth supply of military aid from Finland to Ukraine," the ministry said.

It clarifies that in order to ensure the indispensable delivery of assistance to the addressee, further information about the content, method of delivery and timing of assistance is not disclosed.

"Additional assistance to Finland took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the state of the resources of the Defense Forces," the ministry said.

News.Az