Finland has no intention to impose visa restrictions on Russians, minister says

Finland does not intend to limit issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens, Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper on Monday, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Finland's line is to support the EU's general sanctions policy.

“This issue [of visa restrictions] should be resolved at the level of the EU and the Schengen Agreement countries,” she said.

Thus, Finland will not stop issuing tourist visas to Russians, as the Baltic States, the Czech Republic and Poland, in particular, have done, the newspaper notes.

Earlier, a number of Finnish parliamentarians suggested suspending issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation due to the conflict in Ukraine.

News.Az