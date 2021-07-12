Finland lifts restrictions on entry for Azerbaijani nationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland has lifted restrictions on entry to the country for nationals of Azerbaijan, according to the local media.

Starting July 12, Finland lifted the border crossing restriction for citizens of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Lithuania, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Previously, people with citizenship or residence permits in the EU, family members of citizens and residents of the EU countries, transit passengers, those who own real estate in Finland, their relatives, as well as berry pickers coming to work, were allowed into Finland.

Participation in university entrance exams was also recognized as the basis for crossing the border.

News.Az