Finland, Sweden set to join NATO soon
- 11 Apr 2022 05:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172225
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/finland-sweden-set-to-join-nato-soon Copied
Russia has made a "massive strategic blunder" as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, The Times reported on Monday, citing officials.
The United States officials said that NATO membership for both Nordic countries was "a topic of conversation and multiple sessions" during talks between the alliance's foreign ministers last week attended by Sweden and Finland, report added.