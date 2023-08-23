Finland to approve new aid package for Ukraine soon

Finland will soon approve the 18th aid package for Ukraine.

Petteri Orpo, the Prime Minister of Finland, reminded during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on August 23 that Finland is about to approve its 18th aid package to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing European Pravda.

He stated that Finland has already provided Ukraine with 17 aid packages in times of war and that the 18th package will be delivered very soon.

According to Orpo, this new aid package is of the same magnitude as the previous ones. He noted that Finland is one of Ukraine's largest donors considering the country's size.

"There are things that are really needed: heavy weaponry and ammunition," Orpo commented on the content of the aid package.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for the assistance already provided and mentioned that the new aid package will be truly necessary.

Orpo also drew a comparison between the current war against Ukraine and the Winter War of Finland.

"Finland fought just like Ukraine is fighting now," Orpo stated.

As reported, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, arrived in Ukraine for his first official visit as Prime Minister.

Earlier, the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, mentioned that Russian propaganda against his country was intensifying.

