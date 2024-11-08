Finland to keep participating in EU's military mission in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 8 November, Finland's President decided to extend the country’s participation in the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine until 15 November 2026, with up to 60 soldiers assigned to training and advisory roles, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Ukrainian armed forces continue to have a great need for training. EUMAM is designed to be flexible to respond to evolving needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. So far, EUMAM has provided training to approximately 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers.Finland is currently providing basic and specialised training to the Ukrainian armed forces in Poland in accordance with EUMAM’s mission mandate. Over 200 Finnish instructors have participated in the delivery of training.EUMAM operates on the territory of the European Union. Training is largely organised in Poland and Germany, where the mission’s training commands are established.Twenty-four EU Member States and non-EU state Norway are participating in the mission.

News.Az