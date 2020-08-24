Finland's PM calls for shortening working hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for cutting the current eight-hour working day in her keynote speech to her Social Democratic Party on Monday, arguing shorter hours could be offset by increased productivity.

Marin, who floated the idea of a six-hour day before becoming prime minister, would need to convince the other four parties in her coalition to push through a reduction in the working day amid rising unemployment due to COVID-19.

“We need to create a clear vision and concrete steps as to how Finland can proceed towards shorter working hours and Finnish employees towards better working life,” the 34-year-old leader told her party members, who had elected her chairwoman of the Social Democrats on Sunday.

Marin, one the world’s youngest serving prime ministers, has led Finland’s center-left government since December 2019.

(c) Reuters

