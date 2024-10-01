Finland’s president to attend COP29 in Baku

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan in November for the COP29 climate conference.

The announcement was made by Kirsti Narinen, Finland's Ambassador to Azerbaijan and other South Caucasus countries, News.Az reports.Ambassador Narinen highlighted the importance of climate issues for Finland, reaffirming the country’s commitment to tackling the impacts of climate change through effective mitigation and adaptation strategies.Alongside the president, Finland will also send a delegation of experts and business representatives to the conference. Narinen emphasized Finland's tradition of active participation in the European Union, expressing the country’s goal for meaningful outcomes at international gatherings. "We want to contribute and are confident that we can succeed," she stated.The Conference of the Parties (COP), is held annually, with the Presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.This year, Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku this November. Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.To deliver a process that is transparent, impartial and inclusive, the COP29 Presidency has developed a plan based on two mutually reinforcing pillars to enhance ambition and enable action.

News.Az